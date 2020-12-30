Kedah police bust two syndicates specialising in cattle, vehicle theft

Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said following the arrest of the suspects, police believe they have solved 30 cases of cattle and vehicle theft reported in all three states since 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Dec 30 — Two syndicates active in stealing cattle and vehicles in the state, Penang and Perak were busted after police arrested 12 individuals, including two women, at several locations in Kedah and Penang on Sunday and yesterday.

Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said following the arrest of the suspects, believed to be members of the Mat Beruk and Azhar gangs, police believe they have solved 30 cases of cattle and vehicle theft reported in all three states since 2018.

The suspects, aged 22 to 36, were arrested in raids conducted in Baling, Kulim and Kuala Muda districts, as well as Tasek Gelugor, Penang.

“Police conducted the first raid at 10am last Sunday in a parking area at the Kulim bus station and detained two men and two women believed to be Mat Beruk gang members.

“The interrogation on the suspects led to the second raid in Taman Mutiara, Kulim where a man was detained, and consequently led to the third raid in Tasek Gelugor and the arrest of two men,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Police also found and seized various equipment suspected to be used to steal cattle, including steel cutters, syringes filled with tranquilizer, rope and pipes believed to be used as blowpipes.

Shamsudin said the arrests related to the Azhar gang were made yesterday, where three men were arrested in Kuala Ketil, which led to the arrest of two other men in Bedong and Kulim on the same day.

“Police also found and seized various equipment believed to be used in the cattle thefts, besides two vehicles with false licence plate numbers,” he said.

He said that checks conducted on all 12 suspects revealed that 11 of them had criminal records and that they would be investigated under Section 379 and 379A of the Penal Code. — Bernama