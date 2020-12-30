Elderly man falls to his death at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar

District police chief Supt Wari Kiew said in the 12.25am incident, the man was believed to have fallen from the medical ward floor before it was realised by the hospital. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KANGAR, Dec 30 — A 69-year-old man fell to his death from the fourth floor of Block A of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF), Kangar, at midnight.

District police chief Supt Wari Kiew said in the 12.25am incident, the man was believed to have fallen from the medical ward floor before it was realised by the hospital.

He said police received a report from the hospital at 12.45am and the case had been classified as sudden death,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, HTF director, Dr Othman Warijo said the patient was admitted to the ward via the Emergency Department after he complained of headache and vomiting yesterday.

“Investigations found the victim was suffering from acute cerebellar haemorrhage due to high blood pressure,” he said, adding the patient was always accompanied by his son.

He said the victim’s body is now at the Forensic Department of the hospital pending further investigations. — Bernama