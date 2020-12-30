Eight new Covid-19 clusters detected today, including one affecting five Johor districts

The eight new clusters include the Tembok Choh cluster in Johor Baru, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Kulai and Mersing in Johor; the Tapak Bina Broga cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor; as well as the Tapak Bina Jalan Stesen cluster and Slot Berjaya cluster in Lembah Pantai, KL. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Health Ministry has identified eight new Covid-19 clusters today, including one in Johor involving five districts as the state went up the list of most new cases.

The eight new clusters include the Tembok Choh cluster in Johor Baru, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Kulai and Mersing in Johor; the Tapak Bina Broga cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor; as well as the Tapak Bina Jalan Stesen cluster and Slot Berjaya cluster in Lembah Pantai, KL.

The other clusters include the Jalan Nikolas cluster in Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur; the Gerbang Pongsu cluster in Kerian and Kinta, Perak; the Damai Ketari cluster in Bentong, Pahang; and the Alor cluster in Kota Setar, Kedah.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of clusters which have been deemed to have concluded now stands at 283, out of 506 total.

“These include five today, which are the Tapak Bina Sungai Mulia cluster, Assumption cluster, Blok 31 cluster, Tanjung Bunga cluster, and Jeri cluster,” he said in a statement.

