Cops: RM2.1m losses in online fraud cases recorded in Tapah this year

Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said among the cases were non-existent loans offered via social media sites, Macau scam, online shopping fraud, Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) and parcel scams. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Dec 30 ― Tapah district police headquarters (IPD) has recorded online fraud cases involving losses of more than RM2.1 million from January to December this year.

Its chief, Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail, said among the cases were non-existent loans offered via social media sites, Macau scam, online shopping fraud, Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) and parcel scams.

“The main reason why many people are becoming victims of these scams is the lack of exposure to the modus operandi used by scammers,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azharuddin said Tapah police also recorded cases involving criminal breach trust and unlicensed moneylending cases, with losses amounting to RM223,182 and RM142,000, respectively, during the same period.

In this regard, he welcomed the public to make any inquiries regarding commercial crime cases and advised them not to submit personal information including bank accounts and ATM cards to unknown individuals.

“Those with information on related criminal incidents and other information can contact directly to the IPD Tapah hotline at 05-4015222 or send SMS by typing Rakan Cops to 32728 or any nearest police stations. ― Bernama