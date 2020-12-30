Bukit Aman announces transfers of three senior officers

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement said Supt Amir Hussin would be appointed as the Perlis PDRM Integrity and Standards Compliance Department chief. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bukit Aman, Integrity and Standard Compliance Department, Standard Compliance Division, (Intelligence/Operations Branch), Chief of Staff Supt Amir Hussin is among is among the three senior officers of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) involved in post transfers effective February 2.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement said, Amir would be appointed as the Perlis PDRM Integrity and Standards Compliance Department chief.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the Gua Musang district deputy police chief DSP Sik Choon Foo would be the new Gua Musang district police chief holding the rank of acting Superintendent.

Meanwhile, in Perak, Gerik district deputy police chief, DSP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak would be transferred to the Seri Alam district in Johor as police chief, also as an acting Superintendent. — Bernama