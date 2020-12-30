Air Selangor: Burst pipe repair works due to landslide at Damansara Utama expected to be completed tomorrow morning

Air Selangor personnel filling up a mobile water tank before distribution at affected areas in Petaling Jaya, December 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The burst pipe repair works causing water supply disruption involving 43 locations in Petaling and 20 locations in Kuala Lumpur due to the landslide in Damansara Utama here are running smoothly and expected to be completed early tomorrow morning.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said that as of 4pm, the pipe repair works had reached 54 per cent completion since it started at 12.30 midnight.

“The repair work is expected to be completed by 6am tomorrow.

“Repair work is being carried out by temporarily removing the 1000mm pipe which will be placed on the shoulder of the Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (SPRINT) Highway to expedite the distribution of water supply to the affected consumers,” according to the statement.

The statement said water supply assistance through water tankers was also being mobilised to the affected areas.

“Consumers can also get alternative water supply assistance through static water tanks placed at two One-Stop Service Centres (PKS) that have been provided for the convenience of the affected consumers.

“Air Selangor advises consumers to comply with the rules of conditional movement control order (CMCO) when taking water supply from water tankers and PKS provided,” it said.

Air Selangor will update the progress of the repair work of the burst pipe from time to time through all official communication channels including the website www.airselangor.com, Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. — Bernama