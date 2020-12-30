2021 the year to revive national economy via domestic tourism, says minister

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The year 2021 will be a year to revive the country’s economy through domestic tourism, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She called on the people to explore various interesting tourist destinations in the country through the “Cuti-Cuti Malaysia” initiative.

“Come on, Malaysians, let’s explore the various interesting tourist destinations in the country, sample our delicious dishes, get to know our culture and arts, live our heritage and appreciate our diversity and harmony.

“Everything is in Malaysia our homeland,” she said in a video of her last speech for 2020 lasting two minutes 29 seconds today.

Looking back at 2020, Nancy said this year was a year of challenges in which almost the whole world had to be in a ‘lockdown’ state and the tourism industry as a whole had to stop operating.

She said the ministry had planned and implemented various plans and appropriate strategies to meet the current challenges.

“I am confident that all initiatives can stimulate and inject domestic spending consistently,” she said, adding that the Tourism Recovery Plan can also help craft entrepreneurs generate income.

Nancy also reminded the public to be responsible tourists by complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama