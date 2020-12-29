Mechanic missing after being swept away in Sungai Benus in Pahang

A mechanic who was reported missing, is believed to have been swept away by strong currents in the Sungai Benus, Bentong yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Dec 29 — A mechanic who was reported missing, is believed to have been swept away by strong currents in the Sungai Benus, Bentong about 185 kilometres from here, yesterday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police received a distress call on the incident at about 7.30pm before conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim, Tan Kok Meng, 59.

According to him, the victim was said to have gone to the location to help his friend tie a rope to a tree located by the river to operate a sand suction machine.

“According to his friend, while the victim was crossing the river with a rope, he was instantly swept away by strong currents,” he said in a statement today.

He said the search for the victim, which started at 8pm last night, continued today with search over a five-kilometre radius from where the victim was swept away, involving 40 SAR personnel consisting police, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force. — Bernama