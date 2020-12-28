Sabah police chief tells New Year’s Eve revellers to abide by Covid-19 SOP

A poster displaying Covid-19 SOP issued by the government is seen in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Dec 28 — Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali has a sober message for those planning to usher in the New Year in groups — stay away from parties involving alcohol drinks.

He said police would be deploying 249 monitoring teams throughout the state, including 12 in Labuan, to ensure that New Year’s Eve revellers abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Covid-19.

“If possible, don’t organise party celebrations involving alcoholic drinks, as you tend to forget everything like SOP (in such a situation).

“Our monitoring teams will be mobilised to check on SOP compliance, and those caught violating it will be issued compounds immediately.

“There is no need for partying and running into the sea to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Just stay at home and watch movies on television or Netflix all night long remember the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after witnessing the handing over of duty as Labuan police chief from Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad to DSP Mohd Ibrahim Ghani at the Labuan police headquarters today. — Bernama