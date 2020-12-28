Sabah govt appoints first woman mayor and new state AG

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (2nd right) handing over a letter of appointment to incoming Kota Kinabalu mayor Noorliza Awang Alip. — Picture courtesy of Chief Minister’s Department

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — After criticism that there was a lack of women representation in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government, the newly minted coalition government has approved the appointment of two women for senior positions.

Former deputy attorney general Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof was appointed Attorney General replacing Datuk Brenddon Soh while Kota Kinabalu City Hall director-general Noorliza Awang Alip was appointed as the new mayor. Noorliza would be the state and city’s first female mayor following five male predecessors since 2000.

The appointments come into effect beginning January.

“This shows our effort to ensure there are women in our administration, especially those who have wide experience in their respective departments or organisations will be given due acknowledgment,” said chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during a ceremony to present the appointment letters here today.

He said the state government was ready to give the opportunity to women to hold important positions in the state.

He said he hoped that the department and organisation led by the women would be run smoothly and efficiently under the new government’s slogan of “Sabah Maju Jaya.”

Nor Asiah has been the deputy state attorney general since 2018, having been a practicing lawyer since 1995.

Noorliza in her speech thanked the government for her appointment and likened it to the state’s appreciation towards women leadership in the state.

“My appointment shows that the state appreciates women and gives them opportunities to take up senior roles in important government positions. This will be a catalyst to motivate women in the state civil service,” she said.

She began her career in the city council in 1996 as an assistant secretary.

Hajiji and the new government was previously criticised by both government and opposition parties for only fielding two women — Matunggong assemblyman Datuk Julita Mojungki Tulid assemblyman and Flovia Ng — as assistant ministers in the Development and People’s Well-being ministry.