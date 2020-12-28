Cuepacs urges MOH to conduct internal probe on bullying among medical personnel

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

MELAKA, Dec 28 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today urged the Ministry of Health to conduct an internal investigation into the alleged bullying culture among doctors and healthcare workers.

Its president Adnan Mat said the MOH was also asked to prepare a data on bullying culture among doctors and other healthcare workers including the number of solved cases and the action taken against the perpetrators.

“Cuepacs urges the MOH to view the report by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) seriously to stop bullying.

“Cuepacs views bullying culture in the workplace, especially in the professional and critical fields as inappropriate and unacceptable and we are worried that it will affect the emotions and the quality of work of these medical practitioners,” he told a press conference here.

Earlier, Adnan attended the 27th Triennial General Meeting of the Amalgamated National Union Local Authorities Employees (Anulae) at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here which was virtually launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Commenting further, Adnan said the MOH also needs to provide a platform to allow the victims of bullying to voice their problems and complaints without compromising their identity and position should they decide to so.

It was reported that about 66.9 per cent of doctors in the country had admitted to being a victim of bullying while serving in the public service sector, and that the most affected doctors were those aged between 26 and 35.

Statistics by the MMA showed that 52.9 per cent of the total 66.9 per cent doctors were in the most affected age group, particularly trainee doctors.

The latest online survey involved some 1,800 respondents among trainee doctors, medical officers and young specialists, aged below 26 and above 46. — Bernama