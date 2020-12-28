Sabah minister moots extension of CMCO as Covid-19 cases in state still high

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — Covid-19 cases in Sabah are still high, with 57 cases reported today to bring the total to 36,231 so far, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the state is still high and shows an increase.

“On the advice of the ministry, the government has agreed to extend the conditional movement control order (CMCO) throughout Sabah from January 1 to 14 next year,” he said in a statement here today.

Masidi, who is also the official state government spokesman on Covid-19, said 248 patients had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 34,038.

“A total of 1,544 patients are receiving treatment, with 597 at hospitals and 947 at the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC). A total of 56 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 15 requiring ventilator support,” he said.

According to him, 24.9 per cent of the 6,410 beds at hospitals and PKRC in the state were being used to treat Covid-19 patients.

In a separate development, Masidi said the Sabah government had distributed 304,633 food baskets to the target groups so far. — Bernama