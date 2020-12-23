Flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan improving

A motorcyclist rides through flood waters in Kampung Chenulang, Kuala Krai December 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan is improving with less evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims decreased to 185 people involving 51 families as at 8am compared to 837 people from 215 families yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman said two more PPS have been closed in stages, bringing the total number of relief centres operating in the state to six, namely four in Dungun and two in Kemaman.

“In Kemaman, the flood is receding with the number of evacuees dropping to 39 people from eight families compared to 657 people from 160 families yesterday evening.

“The number of flood victims in Dungun decreased to 146 people from 43 families compared to 180 people from 55 families yesterday,” he told reporters today.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) via its portal http://infobanjir.water.gov.my reported that no river has recorded water levels above the danger level as of 8am.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims as at 8am also dropped to 828 people at nine PPS compared to 911 people victims yesterday evening.

According to Info Bencana application of the Social Welfare Department, out of that total, 201 evacuees from 58 families are being sheltered at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Rantau Panjang (2); SK Kubang Kual (134), SK Tok Deh (118); SK Kedai Tanjong (110); SK Gual Tinggi (92); SK Bakong (85), PPS Putat Tujoh (42), SK Sri Kiambang (33) and Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arab) Kg Bogor (13).

According to a report on http://infobanjir.water.gov.my, as of 8am, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 9.87 metres (m), which is above the danger level of 9 m, while the water level in Sungai Golok in Kampung Jambu, Tumpat was at 2.48, above the warning level of 2.15 m. — Bernama