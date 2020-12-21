PN Youth wants to help ensure govt initiatives from Budget 2021 reaches public

PAS Youth chief Khairul Nizam Khirudin is pictured during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Perikatan National (PN) Youth is determined to be a facilitator to ensure effective governance and holistic initiative are implemented to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as stated in the Budget 2021.

PN Youth chief Khairul Nizam Khirudin said the PN youth are committed to being the dhamir (conscience) of the people to ensure “no is one left behind” while realising the Vision of Common Prosperity to ensure the goodies announced in Budget 2021 are delivered effectively.

Khairul gave an example of the Employment Generation Guarantee Scheme (JanaKerja) which is planned to provide 500,000 new job opportunities as well as various skills improvement programs with an expenditure of RM3.7 billion that will appeal to the younger generation.

“Therefore, towards the new year 2021, the Perikatan Nasional Youth calls on the government and all parties to be responsible to give full focus to the implementation of the 2021 Budget for the welfare of the people and the prosperity of the country,” he said in a statement today.

The Budget, the first by the PN government, was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 15 when the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget 2021) received the majority support of MPs.

The Bill was passed by bloc vote after its third reading by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz , with 111 MPs supporting, 108 rejecting and one absentee.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after the Budget passing said the support given by MPs for Budget 2021 showed they realised it is meant for implementing programmes for the people, especially efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that the Budget was also very important for the government to improve the people's standard of living, especially the B40, M40, the vulnerable and the less fortunate groups.