Sarawak minister hopes state election won’t be blocked using emergency

KUCHING, Dec 18 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said today he hoped the federal government would not seek an emergency proclamation and delay the Sarawak election due next year.

The government has so far used emergency proclamations to circumvent three by-elections due to Covid-19 concerns.

“I hope the emergency does not apply to us in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak,” he told reporters after presenting the World Crafts Council Asia Pacific — Excellent Craft Award to two Sarawak artists.

Karim, who is also the Sarawak tourism, arts and culture minister, was asked to comment on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to proclaim an emergency in Sabah’s Bugaya and Perak’s Gerik to allow the postponement of the by-elections there.

Another parliamentary by-election, in Batu Sapi in Sabah’s east coast district of Sandakan, is also delayed from its supposed date on December 5 through an emergency declaration.

Karim said the state government, through the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), was trying to contain the spread of Covid-19 as much as possible by enforcing preventative measures.

He said that over the past weeks, Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases have been in the single-digit range or even zero, which he held up as evidence that there was no need to delay the state poll.

He said the current term of the Sarawak state assembly ends on June 7 next year.

“The election can be held before the expiry date or 60 days after the expiry date as allowed by the election laws,” he said.

On the formation of the Perikatan Nasional presidential council, he said it is a move by parties that were part of the federal government.

“This is a loose coalition and there is no bonding whereby they sign the agreement. You know that the federal government is formed by Umno, Bersatu, PAS, GPS, and parties from Sabah, so there is no agreement.

“Loose coalition is still okay, but what is important is that they can work together, and don’t start backstabbing each other,” he said.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said party leaders within the PN government have agreed to establish a presidential council to coordinate joint efforts.

The decision came after a meeting of the leaders last night, he said when expressing his gladness at being able to create a platform through which they could ensure the country’s political stability and prosperity.