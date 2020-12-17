Kedah-Penang water supply agreement needs to be reviewed, says state PAS Youth chief

Kedah PAS Youth chief Nurul Amin Hamid said according to the latest data, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) extracted 80 per cent of its water resources from Sungai Muda every day which comes up to 1.1 million litres per day (mld). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Dec 17 ― Kedah PAS Youth together with state Umno Youth and Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) Bersatu today suggested that the water supply agreement between the Kedah and Penang governments signed in 1985 be reviewed according to the current needs.

Kedah PAS Youth chief Nurul Amin Hamid said according to the latest data, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) extracted 80 per cent of its water resources from Sungai Muda every day which comes up to 1.1 million litres per day (mld).

“The current (water supply) needs are very different the raw water charges are reasonable because it is very important for the Kedah government to implement programmes to maintain and sustain the water catchment area.

“It is also important to ensure adequate water supply to the 4.06 million people of Kedah, Perlis and Penang,” he told a press a press conference which was also attended by Kedah Umno Youth chief Mohamad Fadzil Zolkipli and state Armada Bersatu chief Mohd Saffuan Sabari.

In this regard, they fully support the Kedah government's demand for an annual payment of RM50 million in compensation for drawing water from Sungai Muda. ― Bernama