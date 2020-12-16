Johor firemen rescue toddler trapped in locked car

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — A couple faced some anxious moments when their 19-month-old son was trapped inside their locked car for more than 10 minutes at a petrol station in Taman Gemereh, Segamat here.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Mansor Mohamad said a team of six firemen rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6 pm.

He said that during the incident, the child’s mother was at the payment counter while his father was refuelling.

“The child who was seated in front is said to have accidentally locked the door and got trapped,” he said in statement tonight.

Mansor said firefighters took less than 10 minutes to unlock the vehicle using special equipment. — Bernama