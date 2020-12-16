Covid-19: Johor Education Dept, Larkin Food Court, market ordered shut, says state health director

Klinik Ajwa health officers take samples and information from the public during Covid-19 screening in Shah Alam December 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Dec 16 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) has ordered two premises here to be closed for a week after Covid-19 positive cases were detected, with prevention and control measures taken immediately.

State Health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu named the premises as the Johor Education Department Office and Public Market and Larkin Food Court in Larkin.

The closure notices were made in accordance with Subsection 18 (1) (f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Based on screening tests, it was found that a JPN staff and an employee at the Larkin Public Market tested positive for Covid-19.

“The closure of both premises is for sanitisation work to be carried out and for employees to undergo screening,” he said when contacted tonight.

News about the closures went viral on social media this evening. — Bernama