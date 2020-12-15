Reps from Umno, Bersatu and PAS complete Perak’s 10-men exco line-up for now

Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria looks on at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, December 15 — The remaining five Perak executive councillors (exco) were sworn in today in front of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Kinta here.

Two were from PAS: its state commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol) and its state secretary Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama).

Their appointments were made after the Islamist party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s audience with the Perak Ruler this morning.

Two more were from Bersatu: Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi (Tualang Sekah) and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Kurau).

The last was Umno’s Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud (Changkat Jering).

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad’s initial exco comprised four Umno assemblymen and one from Bersatu.

Umno’s Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Haru (Lintang), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampong Gajah) and Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota) took their oaths of office last Thursday.

Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik) was the first from Bersatu to be Saarani’s exco.

The portfolios of the all the 10 exco were yet to be determined.