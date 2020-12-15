Prosecution to call 16 more witnesses in former Felda board member’s corruption trial

The prosecution will call 16 more witnesses in the trial of former Felda board member Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid who faces 29 corruption charges. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The prosecution will call 16 more witnesses in the trial of former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board member Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid who faces 29 corruption charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Farah Yasmin Salleh said this to Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin during the mention of the case today to set the subsequent dates for the trial.

“The prosecution will provide the written statements for all 16 witnesses,” she said.

Earlier, Farah Yasmin said the prosecution and defence had agreed to set the coming trial dates on April 1, 2, 19 and 20 and May 3, 4, 20 and 21 next year.

Lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican who represented Noor Ehsanuddin, also confirmed the matter.

Noor Ehsanuddin, 57, who is also former Kota Tinggi MP, appeared in court in grey suit.

Farah Yasmin when met by reporters said the trial had begun in August last year, with 24 prosecution witnesses including bank officials and officers from the Companies Commission of Malaysia called to testify.

Noor Ehsanuddin was charged in the Sessions Court here on 14 counts of accepting bribes for vehicle installment payments amounting to RM23,540.68 from printing company Karya Hidayah Sdn Bhd, in 2014 and 2015.

It is understood that the vehicle is a BMW 3 Series car.

In the Johor Baru Court, the accused was charged with 10 counts, including receiving a cash bribe of RM50,000 and a piece of land from the same company in 2013 and 2014.

The accused was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court on five counts of receiving valuables, namely the maintenance of two vehicles and legal fees for the purchase of land worth RM12,707.60.

All the charges were heard together at the Sessions Court here before Ahmad Kamar. — Bernama