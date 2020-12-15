Official: Remaining five Perak excos to be sworn-in today

Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler) Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 5pm at the Istana Kinta here. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 15 — Five assemblymen will be appointed as Perak executive councillors (exco) today to complete the state government line up.

Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler) Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini announced this in a press conference.

He said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 5pm at the Istana Kinta here.

“After meeting the PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah granted an audience to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

“The mentri besar requested for the swearing-in ceremony of the remaining five excos as the state assembly will reconvene tomorrow.

“Understanding the situation, the Sultan has consented for the ceremony to be held at the Istana Kinta here at 5pm,” he said.

However, he did not disclose the names of the five who will be sworn-in today.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Annuar said that the swearing-in ceremony will be truncated.

“The Sultan wants to keep the ceremony short. The attendance is limited to only the mentri besar, state secretary and the judge.

“Members of the media are also not allowed to attend the ceremony as we are maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Last Thursday, four Umno assemblymen and one Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblyman were sworn-in as the state excos at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

The were Umno’s Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Haru (Lintang), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampong Gajah) and Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota).

While the only Bersatu assemblyman is Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik), who is also the party’s state secretary. ― Bernama