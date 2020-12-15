Dewan Rakyat sitting from 10am-2pm tomorrow and Thursday

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting will be from 10am to 2pm tomorrow and Thursday.

In tabling a motion on this today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said it was in accordance with Standing Order 12 (1).

The motion was approved before Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

Takiyuddin also tabled a motion to suspend Standing Order 16 (6) to allow special chamber sessions on Wednesday (Dec 16) and Thursday (Dec 17) to be held at 12 noon to 2pm, or upon completion of matters in the Order Paper Special Chamber.

The motion to suspend Standing Order 24 (5A), 24A (5) and 24A (7) was also tabled to allow the Minister’s Question Time session to be shortened to 10 minutes where members issuing enquiries will be called to read the question and then answered by the minister with no supplementary questions on Thursday. — Bernama