FT minister warns traders against transferring Free Business Region licences to foreigners

KOTA BARU, Dec 12 ― The Federal Territories Ministry has issued a stern warning to traders who misuse the licence issued to them under the “Wilayah Bebas Berniaga” or WBB (Free Business Region) by giving it to foreigners.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said traders found doing so would have their names blacklisted and their license would be revoked.

“The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will investigate to ensure that the traders do not get more than one WBB licence and the licence is issued only to Malaysian citizens,” he told reporters after giving away contributions, in the form of basic necessities to the Chinese community affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in Kampung Tokong, Ketereh here today.

Annuar said as yesterday, DBKL has received 3,300 applications for WBB licence.

A total of 1,700 applications had been approved and the number if applications that has been rejected is small and mainly for applying to operate in unauthorised areas, he said, adding that the remaining applications are still being processed

He hoped those who have been issued with the licence to not cause inconvenience to the public and to operate their business according to the stipulated must follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Annuar also said that he is happy that the WBB programme was also carried out in other states. ― Bernama