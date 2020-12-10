Police receive three reports over businessman’s claims against MACC officer

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The police have received three reports in connection with claims made by a businessman on receiving threats from a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer over a Macau Scam investigation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police were still investigating the case, and there were several things that needed to be determined before taking the next course of action.

The first report was filed by the businessman concerned, while the second and third reports were respectively lodged by the MACC and another individual alleged to have had dealings with the businessman, refuting the allegations.

“Initially, we saw that there were offenses under Section 384 and Section 500 of the Penal Code. (However) I have instructed the deputy director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department to study the issue more closely.

“We do not want to waste time, because the report filed claiming misconduct had occurred, looks more like a dispute between two people who previously had business dealings,” he said.

In a separate development, Abdul Hamid said an individual suspected of having the intent to kill him had been apprehended.

Without revealing further details, he said the individual who made the threats via a video that had gone viral, had already been released.

He said investigations found that the man was simply venting anger, and he advised the public not to resort to such actions online, as they could be charged in court for the offence.

On Dec 1, the police were reported to be looking for a man who threatened to shoot Abdul Hamid dead, and who claimed to be the commander-in-chief of the Tamil Eelam Liberation Tiger (LTTE) terrorist group.

The suspect had also claimed that he would attack Bukit Aman and the Ministry of Defence. — Bernama