Peter Anthony requests case to be transferred to Sabah court

Datuk Peter Anthony waves at supporters as he leaves the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu June 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Former Sabah infrastructure development minister Datuk Peter Anthony, who was charged with falsifying documents to fund and set up a technical training centre, will seek to transfer his case from the sessions court here, to the one in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Lawyer Mohd Irzan Iswat Mohd Noor said his client would be filing the request under Section 417 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Kuala Lumpur High Court soon.

“My client’s travelling to the Peninsula has been limited due to the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi during mention of the case here today.

Azura then set Jan 12 next year to decide on the transfer application.

Peter, 49, was charged as the managing director of Asli Jati Engineering Sdn Bhd with falsifying a document with regard to a purported collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to fund and set up an M&E technical training centre via direct negotiation in July 2014.

In June this year, the Parti Warisan Sabah vice president was also charged with money laundering and criminal breach of trust in cases filed at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court, involving the purchase of Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) land. — Bernama