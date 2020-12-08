Bersatu and PAS reps summoned by Perak Sultan over formation of new state government

Datuk Saarani Mohamad is seen leaving Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 8, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 8 — Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS assemblymen have been summoned for an audience with the Perak Ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, today.

The matter was revealed by Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini, who is a Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler), when met by reporters outside Istana Kinta here.

“Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad had an audience with the Sultan this morning.

“They informed the Sultan of the latest developments. The Sultan has heard their views on the matter and needs to be convinced that the matter which was presented is proven.

“Therefore, the Sultan has summoned all the assemblymen from Bersatu and PAS for an audience any time today,” he said.

Annuar also said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new mentri besar will only be held after the Sultan is convinced that he has the simple majority to form a government.

“We are now waiting for the assemblymen to come and give their views on the formation of the new government,” he added.

The five Bersatu assemblymen are Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Chenderiang, who is also the caretaker mentri besar); Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik); Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah); Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Kuala Kurau); and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (Titi Serong).

Meanwhile, the three PAS assemblymen are Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol), who is also the Perak PAS Commissioner; Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama); and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid told reporters, after his audience with the Sultan, that the candidate suggested to the Sultan for the post of Perak mentri besar has the backing of the majority of state lawmakers.

The Bagan Datuk MP also said his party would try to maintain its cooperation with Bersatu and PAS to form the new government.

When asked whether the majority support he mentioned earlier came from Perikatan Nasional parties, Ahmad Zahid responded with “God willing”.

Last night, Umno supreme council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin confirmed that the party’s supreme council meeting had unanimously agreed on Saarani for the mentri besar nomination.

This morning, the Perak chapter of DAP expressed its willingness to work with Umno to form a “stable state government”.

The state assembly consists of 59 assemblymen and the support of 30 assemblymen is required to secure a simple majority.

At the moment, Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu five seats, PAS three seats, DAP 16 seats, Amanah five, PKR three, Gerakan one and one Independent.

On Friday, Perak Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a no-confidence vote in the state assembly over his role as the mentri besar of Perak.

Ahmad Faizal lost the vote 48-10, with one spoilt vote.