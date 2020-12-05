Minister: Development projects in Kota Baru must follow flood mitigation ‘master plan’

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Dec 5 — All development projects in the Kota Baru district must follow the “master plan” and should have proper drainage system to prevent the occurrence of “banjir termenung” or stagnant flood, causing houses and other property to be submerged in flood water for a few days.

Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, said the Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) should enforce the matter, especially in the low-lying areas, to prevent it from happening.

“We have a master plan, but the problem is that those who built houses do not follow the plan, they don’t prioritise drainage system and eventually the area becomes flooded.

“This time, we (ministry) will get MPKB to ensure that every housing project or those who want to build houses follow the stipulated conditions,” he told reporters during a visit to several housing areas that are affected by the floods at Wakaf Stan, Kubang Kerian here today.

.Also present was state Welfare, Family and Women Development n Committee chairman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi, who is also Demit State Assemblyman.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is Kubang Kerian Member of Parliament, said a study on the National River Basin had been conducted by the Drainage and Irrigation Department, which could be adapted by the local government authorities.

He said drains that were not well maintained could also cause flooding.

On the stagnant flood water in housing areas in Kelantan, he said, the problem has been resolved in many areas, including at the Thirteen Avenue Garden housing area here. — Bernama