MOH records four new Covid-19 clusters today, including Monsoon in Selangor’s Petaling

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters were the Monsoon cluster in the Petaling district of Selangor, and the Jalan Kilang, Perdana Enam, and Jalan Kubota clusters in Sabah. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced four new clusters today, bringing the total number of active clusters in Malaysia to 373.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters were the Monsoon cluster in the Petaling district of Selangor, and the Jalan Kilang, Perdana Enam, and Jalan Kubota clusters in Sabah.

Meanwhile, three clusters have stopped recording new cases today, namely the Bukit, Tujuh Serangkah and Laut clusters.

MORE TO COME