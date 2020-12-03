Contributors descend on EPF office in Kuching to enquire about i-Sinar withdrawal

A long queue was seen outside the EPF building here today. — Borneo Post pic KUCHING, Dec 3 — Several Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors were seen queueing up outside the EPF office at Jalan Uplands here today to enquire on the recently announced i-Sinar withdrawal and other matters.

When met by reporters, most contributors expressed that they were unclear on the terms and conditions to make a i-Sinar withdrawal, which was the reason why they rushed to the EPF office here.

Ina Atam, 51, was one of the contributors in the long queue outside the EPF office.

“The move to allow withdrawals from Account 1 is very good, especially for us who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If the withdrawal application is successful later, it will help lessen our burden, especially for me who is self-employed and only working as a cake seller,” she said when met outside the EPF office today.

Ina and her husband, who hail from Kampung Sebako, in Lundu near here arrived at the EPF office this morning had at first lamented that their savings in Account 1 could not be withdrawn because they have not reached the mandatory age.

However, she said with the recent announcement allowing withdrawals from Account 1 was a “huge relief”, as she plans to make good use of it to develop her cake business in the village further.

Meanwhile, Rahmat Zaini, 35, said he did not understand the terms and conditions of the i-Sinar withdrawal, which was the reason whyhe and his wife Maya Rusandi, 34 were in line at the EPF office to enquire about the details.

“I think it’s necessary for the government to grant us permission to withdraw from Account 1, especially for people like us who are affected because of the pandemic.

“I had since left my job at the factory that I used to worked for which has ceased operations before the movement control order (MCO).

“But since the pandemic hit, my own business which I set up with my wife has not been good either and at least this will help tide us over for the time being,” he said.

The terms and conditions of the previously announced i-Sinar withdrawals from Account 1 can be obtained from our previous news report here. A more detailed explanation can also be obtained on the EPF website here.

The first category encompasses contributors employed in the formal or gig economy sectors; those who are self-employed or have not contributed for a long time; housewives; as well as those who have lost their jobs or been put on unpaid leave.

According to the EPF, members who have not contributed for at least two consecutive months or more at the time of application, or those who are still employed but facing basic salary cuts of 30 per cent or more after March 1 this year are eligible to apply for the facility.

The second category comprises members who are still employed but facing a reduction of 30 per cent or more of their total earnings — which includes salaries, allowance and overtime pay — after March 1 this year, which can only be verified through supporting documents. — Borneo Post