Agong joins SAR mission to locate teenager feared drowned in Sg Pahang

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today took part in a search and rescue operation to locate a teenager who fell into Sungai Pahang a week ago. — Bernama pic TEMERLOH, Dec 3 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today participated in the search and rescue (SAR) operation of Mohd Loqman Hamka who is believed to have fallen into Sungai Pahang at Kampung Tebing Tinggi here a week ago.

His Majesty was accompanied by his three children, namely the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was also seen consoling the victim’s parents, Hamka Abu Bakar, 62, and Rohaya Ismail, 57, who were at the scene, before listening to the briefing by Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa on the operations.

After the briefing, the King and his three children agreed to join in the SAR operation for almost an hour on board a boat belonging to the Fire Department.

On November 27, Mohd Loqman, 20, informed his family that he was going to inspect the fishing line at the river at around 9.30am but the family realised he was missing a few hours later when the victim’s friend found his boat drifting in the river.

Hamka said Loqman — the youngest of four siblings — was a good swimmer and often checked on the fishing line, besides helping him look after the catfish cages he began working on after his retirement 12 years ago.

He was also moved by the concern of Al-Sultan Abdullah, and could not stop thanking His Majesty and his sons for being there with the family.

“We have been in a state of grief for a week because our child is still not found...when in fact I myself have helped recover over 20 drowned bodies in Sungai Pahang during my service as a policeman here.

Hamka said besides handing over some contributions, the King also gave words of encouragement to the family and advised them to remain patient and steadfast during this difficult time.

“I am also touched by the fact so many have come forward to help. The security forces and the villagers have been helping us here for a week. My friends are also taking turns waiting downstream in case his body appears there, after being swept away by the currents,” he said. — Bernama