Muhyiddin: GE15 among matters discussed during Perikatan’s supreme council meeting tonight

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves after holding a meeting with Perikatan Nasional leaders at the Hilton hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight chaired the Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council meeting that, among others, touched on several important matters, including preparations for the general election.

In a post on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin said the meeting also agreed to streamline the PN coalition, strengthen cooperation among parties in the PN government and implement immediate programmes to ensure the welfare of the people is well taken care.

“The Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council remains committed to expressing the aspirations of the government and the people as a whole," he said in his posting.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said the meeting was attended by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah Progessive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and other supreme council members.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in a separate Facebook posting earlier, said he had a meeting with Abdul Hadi and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday.

Muhyiddin said the discussion centred on efforts to strengthen cooperation between Bersatu, PAS and Umo. — Bernama