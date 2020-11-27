RON95, RON97 prices up three sen, diesel up four sen

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.67, RON97 (RM1.97) and diesel (RM1.85). ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go up by three sen per litre while that of diesel, up by four sen per litre for one week period starting midnight tonight.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.67, RON97 (RM1.97) and diesel (RM1.85).

It said the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people. ― Bernama