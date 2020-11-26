Who will betray the people this evening, muses Annuar Musa ahead of Budget 2021 vote

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya August 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — As Parliament gears up for the Budget 2021 vote that is slated to take place this evening, Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said he is waiting to see which MP betrays Malaysians.

He added that MPs from his coalition realise the importance of voting in favour of Budget 2021 for the sake of the country’s stability, and that anyone who chooses to go against this consensus is letting down the general public.

“BN MPs made a stance to support the Budget because they realise how important it is.

"When BN was in Opposition, we did not reject the Budget. Especially if rejecting the Budget leads to instability, then the people will be the victims.

"This evening, we shall see who betrays the people," he commented in a tweet to his over 41,000 Twitter followers earlier today.

Mp BN membuat pendirian menyokong belanjawan kerana sedar betapa pentingnya bajet utk rakyat.Semasa BN pembangkang pun kita tak tolak bajet.Apa lagi jika penolakan bajet membawa ketidakstabilan negara,rakyatlah yg jadi mangsa.PTG INI KITA DAPAT LIHAT SIAPA YG KHIANATI RAKYAT..! pic.twitter.com/7erSVcKgN0 — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) November 26, 2020

The federal territories minister called upon the remarks ahead of the vital Budget 2021 voting session this evening.

The vote on Budget 2021 is critical due to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s slender majority in the legislature.

By convention, a rejection of the federal Budget is considered a successful vote of no-confidence against the ruling party and should be met by the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

Since its tabling on November 6, both government and Opposition lawmakers have questioned the allocations and priorities in Budget 2021 despite the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s repeated advice for them to support it in the interests of the country.

Among their demands include an extended loan moratorium, increased withdrawals from statutory retirement savings, and larger cash handouts.

The more prominent MPs who have indicated their reluctance to support the Budget include former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.