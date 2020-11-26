Sabah CM tells civil servants to be neutral, support state government

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged all civil servants to focus on implementing the state government’s development agenda with professionalism. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged the state’s civil servants to set aside their politics and work for the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

Addressing the state’s head of departments and government linked companies (GLCs) here today, he urged all civil servants to focus on implementing the state government’s development agenda with professionalism.

“The GRS government won the mandate of the rakyat and I want all civil servants to put aside their differences to support the government of the day with professionalism,” he said.

Hajiji, who came into power late September following an early state election, said that the GRS government took over in challenging times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many government programs and activities had to be postponed but soonest this pandemic subsides, we will ensure all development plans will proceed,” he said.

Hajiji returned to work after contracting Covid-19 almost immediately after he was sworn in as chief minister on September 28.

He has been calling for briefings and updates from all heads of departments and GLCs including Sabah Foundation, Sabah Credit Corporation, Sabah Energy and the Federal Development Office, Sabah.

According to a statement issued by his press office, his priorities include ensuring all important positions in government and agencies are promptly filled and helmed to ensure business of the day can proceed seamlessly.

At the community level, the state government has appointed 44 Community Development Leaders recently with 29 more to be appointed including Community Development Officers and Village Security and Development Committee.