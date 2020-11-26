Johor MB predicts state economy to grow 7.6pc in 2021

Hasni said there were three drivers for Johor’s economic recovery: food security, digital security and finally the establishment of the Johor Economic, Trade and Culture Office in Singapore. — Picture courtesy of the Johor government

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — Johor’s economic growth is expected to grow at a rate of 6.6 per cent to 7.6 per cent by next year, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today while tabling the state Budget 2021.

However, Hasni also said the rate would depend on five factors, namely: the effectiveness in arresting the coronavirus infection rate; the opening of international borders; the economic recovery of Singapore which borders Johor; the performance of Johor’s trade partners; and funding and policies from Putrajaya.

“All these form a background and foundation that displays the importance of Johor Budget 2021,” he said at the state assembly in Kota Iskandar here.

The Benut assemblyman said there were three drivers for Johor’s economic recovery.

The first is Johor food security followed by its digital security and finally the establishment of the Johor Economic, Trade and Culture Office (Jetco) in Singapore.

Johor Budget 2021, themed “Resilient for Prosperity”, contains three core focus points: to improve the well-being of the people; restore the economy; and build fiscal resilience.