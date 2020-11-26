Johor govt triples 2021 allocation for Opposition reps

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today announced a threefold increase in the allocations for Opposition assemblymen from next year. — Reuters pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today announced a threefold increase in the allocations for Opposition assemblymen from next year.

This will see their funds rise from the current RM50,000 to RM150,000.

He said the adjustment to the allocation is proof that the state Perikatan Nasional is a responsible state government and shares the Opposition’s concern on its ability to provide for their constituents.

“In addition to that, the allowance for the state Opposition leader will also be increased from RM3,000 to RM5,000 with an allocation for an administrative assistant.

“This is in recognition of the Opposition assemblymen who have a constructive role and it also elevates the institution of the people’s representative,” he said while tabling Johor’s Budget 2021 at the state assembly in Kota Iskandar here.

Hasni reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving service delivery, integrity and efficiency.

He said it is part of the Johor Government Transformation Plan.

“Firstly, to increase the competence and capacity of civil servants, the state government has established the Johor Civil Service Academy.

“Secondly, the state government will work with professional bodies to open up more spaces for civil servants to have professional qualifications in technical and non-technical fields such as engineers, surveyors and certified accountants,” said Hasni.

Hasni said the state government will also implement work promotions based on the period of service based on excellence for the second time.

“This aims to provide a better career path for officers in the state civil service,” he said.

Hasni also expressed appreciation to Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in elevating the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council to a city on November 22.

The MB said the city status will help the Pasir Gudang better manage rapid development in its industrial areas while conserving the environment in line with the Johor Sustainability Policy.

Hasni said the state government is currently looking into a proposal to upgrade Pontian from a district to a municipality.