Five Myanmar men who attempted to cross state border in a car plead guilty to defying CMCO

The Selayang Magistrate's Court charged five Myanmar men with defying the conditional movement control order by travelling in a car to cross a state border without a police permit. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Five Myanmar men pleaded guilty in the Selayang Magistrate's Court here today to a charge with defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO) by travelling in a car to cross a state border without a police permit.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the maximum fine of RM1,000, in default a month’s jail, on two of them ― car sprayer San Oo, 47 and wireman, San Tun, 52.

She fixed January 18 next year for sentencing on three others ― Min Thura Zaw, 40, Soe Aung, 38, and Soe (rept: Soe) ,26, ― as they also pleaded guilty to Immigration charges.

All of them were charged with defying the CMCO regulation at the Rawang Toll Plaza, Gombak here, at 1.20am last November 15.

For the Immigration charges, Min Thura pleaded guilty to over-staying in the country, while Soe Aung and Soe, pleaded guilty to staying in the country without valid travel documents. All of them were not allowed bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria prosecuted, while the five Myanmar men were represented by lawyer Azman Abdullah. ― Bernama