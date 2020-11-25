Queen reminds Malaysians to keep own families safe in bid to break Covid-19 chain

Tunku Azizah reminded all parties to always abide by the standard operating procedures set by the authorities . — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today called on all Malaysians to look after their families, especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with the 2020 National Family Month, Tunku Azizah said she and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah would like to remind all Malaysians to stick together to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Concerns over Covid-19 outbreak, for sure, are playing in our minds. As a mother and wife, my priority is definitely towards my family but as the queen of the country, of course, all Malaysians are also my priority.

“In conjunction with November as the National Family Month, themed Kita Jaga Keluarga (We Take Care of the Family), Tuanku Agong and I would like to take this opportunity to remind all Malaysians to break the Covid-19 chain together,” she said in a video posted on the Istana Negara official Facebook page today.

Tunku Azizah also reminded all parties to always abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities and learn valuable lessons from the hardships experienced by the people during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March.

The Queen also called on all parties to remember the sacrifices of the frontliners and the healthcare as well as security personnel who worked hard to break the Covid-19 chain.

“They also have families like us, if we stay united insyaAllah (God willing) the whole family can spend time together as before. Take a lesson from the hardships experienced by Malaysians during the MCO in March. Are we willing to face it again?

“Therefore, my advice is for all Malaysians to look after our family, if not us who else. Let’s celebrate our family in conjunction with this National Family Month, #kitajagakeluarga,” she said. — Bernama