MB says Johor Budget 2021 chance to recover state economy post Covid-19

Hasni has been a proponent of opening up the state’s economy, having suggested that Putrajaya fast-track the full opening of the Johor-Singapore border to open up jobs lost by many Malaysians. — Picture courtesy of the Johor government

JOHOR BARU, Nov 25 — Datuk Hasni Mohammad is confident Johoreans will see the Perikatan Nasional government’s hard work to revive their state economy that has been battered by the pandemic in tomorrow’s state Budget 2021 .

The Johor mentri besar said his state government will be using the seven Ikhtiar Makmur Johor measures announced last June as a guide to make the state economy more resilient in future.

“Johor Budget 2021 is our initiative for the economic recovery phase after the 2020 Johor Compassionate Economic Stimulus Package and I hope Johoreans will see the hard work and honesty of the state government in helping them,” he said in a statement today.

Hasni said Johor Budget 2021, themed “Resilient for Prosperity”, contains three core focus points: to improve the well-being of the people; restore the economy; and build fiscal resilience.

He promised that the state budget will be inclusive of all sections of Johor society.

Hasni is expected to present the budgettomorrow at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri.

The 61-year-old Benut assemblyman has been a proponent of opening up the state’s economy.

He had also suggested that Putrajaya fast-track the full opening of the Johor-Singapore border to open up jobs lost by many Malaysians after the movement control order first came into force in March.