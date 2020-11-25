Malay, Muslim NGOs hand over memorandum to MPs urging them to support Budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― Several coalitions of Malay and Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today submitted their memorandums to Members of Parliament, calling on them to support and pass Budget 2021.

Among the NGOs involved were Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah), the Malay Consultative Council (MPM), the Pertubuhan Pembela Islam (Pembela) and the Islamic Educational Development Council (Mappim).

MPM Political Bureau chairman Shahbudin Embun said the memorandums were also in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's advice for MPs to support Budget 2021 for the well-being of the people and to recover the country’s economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We represent over a thousand Malay-Muslim NGOs unanimously demanding all Members of Parliament (MPs), whether from the Opposition or the government, to provide their full support and approve Budget 2021 which is currently being debated.

“The stand of MPs who do not support the Budget 2021 for the survival of the economy is a betrayal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree, as well as the people,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Shahbudin said the memorandums were collectively handed over to the Chief Whip of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Datuk Johari Abdul and secretary of the Perikatan Nasional Back Benchers Club (PN), Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh at about 10.45am. ― Bernama