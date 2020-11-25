Johor top cop confirms NGO activist under investigation for making baseless allegations

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigators will initiate immediate action against the 39-year-old male suspect, known as K. Haridas. — Picture courtesy of the Johor police

JOHOR BARU, Nov 25 — The Johor police have initiated an investigation paper (IP) and will be conducting a probe into an activist from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for allegedly maligning and vilifying Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as well as Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Ayob Khan said investigators will initiate immediate action against the 39-year-old male suspect, known as K. Haridas.

“The suspect will face two charges under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with the intent to threaten public order.

“Previously, the suspect had been charged with five cases under Section 14 of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for causing harassment at a police station.

“He was also charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He also said the suspect is currently detained at the Kangkar Pulai police station lock-up after failing to post his RM10,000 bail yesterday.

He added that the suspect was arrested by a Johor police team at a house in Taman Pasir Mas, Rantau in Negri Sembilan at 9pm yesterday.

“He was detained for a 2017 case related to threatening police officers which was investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“Prior to that, he was called to have his statement taken, but did not appear and was subsequently listed under wanted individuals,” said Ayob Khan.

On Monday, Ayob Khan warned the public not to make baseless and defamatory statements that could tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police.

He cautioned that there was a fine line between criticism and defamatory and slanderous claims.

This was after investigators recently came across a video uploaded to the Defend People’s Rights Group Facebook page that questioned both Abdul Hamid and Ayob Khan’s integrity.

The 17-minute-and-40-second clip questioning both senior policemen’s leadership was uploaded to the non-governmental organisation’s (NGO) Facebook page on Friday.