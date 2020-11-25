Covid-19: Adapt to new norms, stop gesture of ‘bersalaman’ for time being, says Kelantan MB

KelantanMB Datuk Ahmad Yakob said till now, he had been receiving reports that the traditional gesture was still being practised by some people, hence hampering the government’s efforts to break the chain of infection. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Nov 25 ― Kelantan Mentri Besar, Datuk Ahmad Yakob has advised people in the state to adapt to the new norms including doing away with “bersalaman”, which is the Malay form of handshake, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said till now, he had been receiving reports that the traditional gesture was still being practised by some people, hence hampering the government’s efforts to break the chain of infection.

“For the time being, there’s no need to ‘bersalaman’....it’s better to be careful,” he said after chairing the Kelantan State Security Committee (JKKNK) Special Meeting, here, today.

Taking into account the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kelantan and other parts of the country, Ahmad said the state government would also increase efforts to improve the delivery of information on the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“To ensure that every information is really understood, InsyaAllah (God willing), we will ask all the agencies involved, especially the Information Department, and perhaps the mosques too or in their sermons to raise awareness of the perils of Covid-19 and importance of adhering to the CMCO SOP,” he added.

Last Friday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the CMCO in Kelantan effective November 21 to December 6, to enable the Health Ministry to conduct targeted screening and to reduce movements within communities in the state.

Until yesterday, six new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Kelantan, bringing the cumulative number to 294 in the state. ― Bernama