Covid-19: 5,000 Top Glove workers screened so far, says Selangor MB

Top Glove workers gather to be screened for Covid-19 at a staff dormitory in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 ― A total of 5,000 Top Glove factory workers in Meru, Klang have undergone Covid-19 screening so far, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said about 8,000 more factory workers would be screened in stages after this.

“We expect to receive the results for the 5,000 workers in the next five days at the earliest,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘16-day Activism Against Gender Violence’ here today.

Commenting on Top Glove factories’ closure as directed by the federal government on Monday, he said the move was necessary but it would be implemented in stages.

Amirudin will also propose another two locations to be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) or another measure offered by the state government at today’s special meeting, considering the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in existing clusters in Selangor.

“The state government will bear the operation cost at the two locations (if the EMCO is enforced),” he said.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 28 Top Glove factories in Klang, Selangor have been directed to close in stages following the surge in Covid-19 cases of up to four figures.

As of yesterday, Selangor has recorded the most new cases in the country with 1,623, followed by Sabah with 232 positive cases. ― Bernama