CMCO: 558 vehicles attempting to enter Kelantan ordered to turn back, say police

KOTA BARU, Nov 25 ― A total of 558 vehicles attempting to enter Kelantan were prevented from entering the state and ordered to turn back since enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the red zone states since last November 9.

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the vehicles were ordered to turn back as they did not have the permit for inter-state crossing issued by the police nor valid reason to do so.

“This shows that the Kelantan police is serious in efforts to help break the chain of the Covid-19 infection,” he told reporters after attending the Special State Security Committee here today.

He said 20 road blocks had been mounted in the state since the CMCO was enforced in the state.

There’ll be one or two roadblocks in each district, but the focus is in Machang, with three road blocks, he added. ― Bernama