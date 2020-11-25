Air Selangor: Water supply to Kuala Langat, Sepang being restored in stages after repair work completed

Water supply was initially expected to be fully restored at 5.30pm today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The repair work to replace the valve at the distribution pipes at the intersection of Jalan Indah 1, Jalan B48 Pekan Sepang Lama has been completed earlier than scheduled at 3am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said therefore, some affected consumers in Kuala Langat and Sepang have started receiving water supply starting at 5am.

“The water supply restoration is being carried out in stages,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Air Selangor said that 27 areas in Kuala Langat and Sepang were affected by a scheduled water supply disruption starting at 9pm and expected to be fully restored at 5.30pm today.

For more information, the public can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com or refer to its official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor contact centre at 15300. — Bernama