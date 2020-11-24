Tengku Zafrul: Putrajaya has disbursed over RM1b in loans under Penjana SME financing as of November

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference on Budget 2021 at Wisma Bernama November 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The government has approved 4,937 loan applications from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worth RM1.033 billion to support businesses under the Penjana SME Financing Scheme until Nov 13, 2020.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government has also received 478 applications from SMEs for the Penjana Tourism Financing Scheme, which offers a financing rate of 3.5 per cent to assist tourism sector entrepreneurs in terms of working capital and capital expenditure for the financing period of up to seven years.

"Of this amount, a total of 208 applications have been approved with a total financing of RM41.8 million," he said.

Tengku Zafrul said this when presenting the 30th Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report on the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) which was broadcast live today.

On the Tekun Business Recovery Scheme (TBRS), he said a total of RM86.7 million had been channelled for the benefit of 113,042 micro SMEs as of Nov 13. — Bernama