Saifuddin says internet as third utility adds value for state govt, developers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The proposal to make the provision of internet connectivity as the third public utility will give a value-add to state governments and the developers of an area, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said once internet was recognised as the third utility, the issue of delays in the provision of telecommunication infrastructure and internet access could be avoided.

He said the delays, which could take up to 18 months especially in new areas, were due to the fact that internet connectivity was not regarded as a utility in the Planning Permission (KM) granted by the local authorities.

“When the provision of internet connectivity is part of the KM, it will directly speed up the construction and planning process for providing the facility.

“This becomes added value to developers in an area because the place already has provision for internet access while it also benefits state governments by way of attracting more investments to their state,” he told a press conference at Parliament here today.

Saifuddin said the proposal to make internet the third utility was presented at the 36th meeting of the National Physical Planning Council on Oct 27, which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The matter will also be tabled at a meeting of Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers in the middle of December. — Bernama