Report: Three rivers in Kelantan exceed alert levels

KOTA BARU, Nov 24 — The water levels at three rivers in Kelantan have exceeded the alert level following continuous rain in several areas since yesterday.

According to a report on infobanjir.water.gov.my, as of 11am today, the three rivers are Sungai Kampung Lembaga in Gua Musang, with a recorded water level of 84.21 metres compared to the normal level of 83.7m; Sungai Kuala Krai (20.46m compared to normal level of 20m); and Sungai Pergau in Air Bol, Jeli (72.27m compared to normal level of 71.3m).

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a bad weather warning for Kota Baru, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai districts in Kelantan; Maran, Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang; and the whole of Terengganu lasting until tomorrow.

The Kelantan Fisheries Department, meanwhile, has reminded aquaculture operators and fishermen to be on the alert and to monitor changes in weather conditions, including strong winds and rough seas during the current monsoon season.

Its director, Nazri Ishak advised aquaculture operators to ensure their cages were in good condition.

“As for fishermen, they are advised to always be careful when at sea. Ensure your vessel is seaworthy, and safety gear, such as life jackets as well as communication and navigational equipment, are functioning properly,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that floods could affect the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, especially if a major flood occurred and there was a spike in the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres.

He told Bernama today that his department, together with other agencies deployed at the evacuation centres, had been ordered to be ready to face such a possibility.

“We want everyone, evacuees and personnel alike, to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) so as to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The SOPs include ensuring all evacuees and flood relief personnel undergo temperature checks and that all centres are disinfected at regular intervals.

Dr Zaini also said that, as of yesterday, nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, bringing the cumulative total to 288 cases. — Bernama