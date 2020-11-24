Police: Korean priest held for allegedly molesting disabled men in Penang

Police have arrested a Korean priest suspected of molesting several disabled men in Penang. — AFP pic

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 24 — Police have arrested a Korean priest suspected of molesting several disabled men in Penang.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the 54-year-old man was picked up from a church at 8.30 pm following reports lodged by some of the victims including two in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU).

“In Penang, police received reports by several deaf and dumb victims and I understand there were also reports in other states over the same incident.

“Police have also seized a mobile phone from the priest who is also deaf and dumb to assist in the investigation, I want the people to stop speculating let us do our work,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the suspect who is a priest of a church was remanded for four days to assist investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

It was learnt that the incidents had occurred in the past few years and they happened when the priest was with the victim in the car or house.

Meanwhile, in another development, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police had apprehended a man who went berserk and wanted to kill his parents before setting fire to his motorcycle in Paya Keladi Hujung, Kepala Batas yesterday evening.

He said in the 6.30pm incident, the man, 24, had asked for money from his parents but they refused before he threatened to hurt his neighbours and then went on to burn his own Honda Wave.

“The man is believed to have gone amok after he was not given money to buy drugs, nonetheless, he did not hurt anyone and a urine test on the suspect by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) showed he was positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

He said the man is unemployed and has previous records for drugs was held for further investigation. — Bernama