Minister: Forty production companies get RM13.9m under Digital Content Fund from Finas

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks at a press conference at his ministry in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — Some 40 production companies have received offer letters for funds totalling RM13.927 million from the National Film Development Corporation’s (Finas) Digital Content Fund (DKD) under the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said DKD aims to help strengthen the creative industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said its objective was to regenerate the country’s creative industry economy through cooperation with the private sector, involving local television and broadcasting stations, and increase ownership of copyright content among local publishers for future profit generation.

“I hope that all DKD recipients can produce quality creative work as well as revitalise this industry in line with our common goal of moving on to the international stage,” he said at during an online ceremony of the handover the Pelaksana DKD offer letters here today.

Also present were Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid and its chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

Saifuddin said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) through Finas had always supported and assisted industry players, particularly through the Pelaksana initiative, to ensure the creative industry continues to grow despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, he said every industry player should make use of the opportunity given to further develop the country’s film industry.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin hopes that through the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to be launched next year, the government will allocate RM550 million for DKD to boost the creative industry including film, music and animation. — Bernama